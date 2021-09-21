Man dead in central Phoenix shooting; 1 person arrested

A man died in the hospital after a shooting occurred in the area of 19th and Dunlap Avenues, officials said.

PHOENIX — One person has been arrested after a man died in a central Phoenix shooting Monday, officials said.

Officers from the Phoenix Police Department responded to a shooting that took place in the area of 19th and Dunlap Avenues around noon, Phoenix police released. When they arrived they didn't locate a victim but found evidence of a shooting.

Officers said 29-year-old Devall Matthews died of his injuries from the shooting at a hospital.

Police learned two suspects left the area around the time of the shooting and were in Tempe.

Investigators detained the suspects and during the investigation found probable cause to make one arrest, Semice Bell, 40, for second-degree murder, according to the Phoenix police.

