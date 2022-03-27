Man dead after shooting in central Phoenix

The shooting happened Saturday night in the area of 16th and Adams streets.

PHOENIX — A man is dead following a shooting in central Phoenix Saturday night.

The Phoenix Police Department received a call around 9 p.m. about an injured person in the area of 16th and Adams streets.

Officers found 32-year-old Nicolo Sessions with obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said shots were fired and heard in the area before the man was found deceased.

Investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.