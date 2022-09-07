Police shoot, kill man outside of Flagstaff Mall

Investigators are at the scene near the intersection of Cummings Street and Highway 89, the Flagstaff Police Department said.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Police shot and killed a man near the Flagstaff Mall early Wednesday morning, the city's police department said.

Officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of Cummings Street and Highway 89 after a burglary alarm sounded at VP Racing Food Mart, police said. The man, who has yet to be identified by police, was seen in the area and chased by officers.

Authorities shot the man during the chase after Coconino County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived as backup, the department said. Officers don't know whether Flagstaff police or the deputies shot the man. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Investigators from the department and the Coconino County Sheriff's Office have closed North Cummings Road indefinitely and restricted Highway 89 to two lanes while they survey the scene.

Police have yet to release the identity of those involved.

