Man dead after barricading himself inside Phoenix gas station, police said

Authorities say a man barricaded himself inside a Phoenix QuikTrip after he was seen running across I-17.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the death of a man who barricaded himself inside a gas station storage room Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at the QuikTrip near I-17 and Cactus Road in north Phoenix and lasted several hours.

Officers saw a man running across the freeway around 2 a.m. Turning back, officers started to search the area to find where the man went.

Police said he was seen running westbound on Cactus Road to the QuikTrip around 15 minutes later. Officers confronted him at the store where they saw he had a knife.

The man then ran into a storage room in the store and barricaded himself inside. While officers were trying to negotiate with the man, a fire was started inside the storage room.

A special assignments unit with Phoenix police breached the storage room around 5:30 a.m. and found the man unresponsive inside.

First responders with fire and medical pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Police said that the medical examiner is still working to determine the cause of death. Authorities have not identified the man at this time.

"We appreciate the Phoenix Police Department’s quick response in ensuring that all of our employees and customers were quickly and safely evacuated from the store. We are working with law enforcement to support their investigation into this incident. As always, the safety of QuikTrip’s employees and customers is our top priority,” said, Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s Corporate Communications Manager.

