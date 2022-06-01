Man dead, 3 injured after car traveling over 100 mph collides with SUV

The collision took place after the vehicle was traveling over 100 mph away from a traffic stop made by Cochise County Sheriff's deputies, authorities said.

BENSON, Ariz. — A man is dead and three other people are injured after a speeding vehicle crashed into an SUV in Benson.

The collision that happened at the intersection of Whetstone Commerce Drive and Highway 90 took place after the vehicle was traveling over 100 mph away from a traffic stop made by Cochise County Sheriff's deputies, authorities said.

Deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle around 1:15 p.m. before it sped off, the sheriff's department said. The vehicle was found almost two hours later where tire deflation devices were deployed. Deputies didn't say whether the crash happened before or after the vehicle drove over the tire deflation devices.

A man riding in the suspect vehicle was trapped inside and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the suspect vehicle, a Tucson woman in her 20's, was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. Two immigrants lacking permanent legal status also in the suspect vehicle were also injured.



The SUV's driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

