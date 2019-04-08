PHOENIX — A victim is in critical condition after he was struck in the chest after people in two cars exchanged gunfire in Tolleson on Saturday.

Tolleson police spokesman Simon Lopez said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 91st Avenue and Washington Street.

A man driving in a white GMC pickup truck allegedly pulled up to a gray Dodge sedan and brandished a woodgrain AK-47-style rifle while driving on 91st Avenue.

The man in the Dodge sedan sped away, but a gunfire exchange began when the driver of the truck allegedly started shooting and a passenger in the sedan shot back with a handgun.

The sedan then crashed into vehicles parked at a market near 91st Avenue and Washington Street.

The passenger in the sedan then exited the car and allegedly continued to exchange gunfire with the driver of the truck as the truck kept driving down the road.

At some point, the passenger of the sedan was struck in the chest and taken to a local hospital for treatment. No one else was injured.

The suspect is still on the loose. The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s with facial hair.

Detectives are investigating whether the incident may be gang related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tolleson Police Department at 623-936-7186.