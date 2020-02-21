The man who was found guilty of attempting to murder an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper back in 2017 will be sentenced on Friday.

Luis Aldana was convicted last November on several charges stemming from an incident when he shot at a trooper on March 2, 2017.

Aldana was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, drive-by shooting and misconduct involving weapons.

The trooper tried to pull Aldana over for illegally dark window tint back in 2017. At the time, Aldana was on community supervision release and was prohibited from possessing a gun.

Despite that, Aldana fired multiple gunshots at the trooper as the official exited his car. The trooper was able to return fire and hit Aldana in the shoulder.

The trooper was not injured, but felt the impact of a bullet hitting his driver-side door.

Aldana fled the scene after the shooting, but was arrested by Phoenix police officers about two and a half hours later.

“The defendant made an extremely depraved decision when he sought to end the life of a law enforcement officer to avoid arrest,” Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel said in a statement after Aldana's November conviction.

“The jury’s finding of guilt on all charges makes our community a safer place and sends the message that violence toward law enforcement will not be tolerated.”

