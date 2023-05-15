Arizona man convicted in road rage shooting

Erik Adrian Engdahl, of Springerville, was found guilty on counts of drive-by shooting, aggravated assault, criminal damage, and tampering with physical evidence

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — An Arizona man has been found guilty in a 2021 road rage shooting in Yavapai County.

According to the Yavapai County Attorney's Office, on May 12, Erik Adrian Engdahl, 72, of Springerville, was found guilty on counts of a drive-by shooting, aggravated assault, criminal damage, and tampering with physical evidence.

The case against Engdahl stemmed from an incident on March 19, 2021.

According to the county attorney's office, a vehicle driven by the victim passed Engdahl on Walker Road.

After being passed, Engdahl followed the other driver.

"Outraged, Engdahl aggressively pursued the victim, caught up to him near mile marker 3, then fired a shot at the victim’s car from a black handgun," the county attorney's office said.

The victim provided investigators with a detailed description of the driver and his vehicle, with Engdahl being identified as the individual believed to be responsible for the incident.

The county attorney's office said Engdahl took measures to avoid being arrested.

"In an attempt to evade law enforcement, [Engdahl] changed his physical appearance by shaving off his long-standing and distinct mustache and removing the roof rack and bumper sticker from his vehicle," according to the county attorney's office. "Engdahl then drove his vehicle to Las Vegas and left it at a friend’s house. He had that friend lie to local law enforcement that the vehicle had been at the Las Vegas residence for the past month."

Engdahl will be sentenced is June 26 and faces 7-20 years in prison.

