Buckeye man arrested in murder, assault, robbery

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Buckeye police arrested on Thursday morning a man on three charges including murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.
Kyle Petty, 31, was arrested based on probable cause, police said.
Petty asked for a ride from a 28-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man and got aggressive when they wouldn't give him money, police said.
Petty pointed a gun at the woman and shot the man, police said. The woman flagged down officers at around 9100 West Lower Buckeye.
Phoenix Fire personnel pronounced the male victim dead at the scene. Petty fled on foot but was ultimately apprehended hours later.