Buckeye man arrested in murder, assault, robbery

A man died after a couple was assaulted by a man in the car with them, police say.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Buckeye police arrested on Thursday morning a man on three charges including murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Kyle Petty, 31, was arrested based on probable cause, police said.

Petty asked for a ride from a 28-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man and got aggressive when they wouldn't give him money, police said.

Petty pointed a gun at the woman and shot the man, police said. The woman flagged down officers at around 9100 West Lower Buckeye.