FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Police arrested a man on multiple charges after they say he intentionally crashed into a Flagstaff PD patrol vehicle multiple times on Saturday.

According to Flagstaff PD, officers responded to a shopping center parking lot near Cedar Avenue and Fourth Street after reports of a man trying to start fights with people in the lot.

Officers arrived to find the suspect vehicle driving recklessly in the lot, striking a pole and a building. Police tried to block off the exits of the lot but the suspect vehicle was able to get out and fled into a neighborhood.

There, the suspect, later identified as Jerrad Bigman, crashed into a police patrol vehicle head-on and continued driving, circled the block and struck the patrol vehicle a second time.

The officer in the patrol vehicle went onto the sidewalk to prevent the Bigman from hitting pedestrians and Bigman drove up on the sidewalk and hit the patrol vehicle a third time.

Arizona Department of Public Safety GIITEM Detectives were eventually able to stop Bigman. He was taken into custody without further incident.

He was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility for charges associated with leaving the scenes of multiple collisions, suspicion of driving while impaired, aggravated assault, and warrant related charges.

The officer involved in the head-on collisions was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries sustained as a result of the vehicle crashes.

