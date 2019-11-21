TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from previous coverage of the shooting at El Pollo Loco in October.

A man was charged with first degree murder and armed robbery following a fatal shooting at a El Pollo Loco in Tempe in October, according to court documents.

Charles Earl Benion III, 21, was arrested Nov. 14 by Tempe police on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and two counts of conspiracy to commit possession of marijuana.

On Oct. 2, Tempe Police were called to a shooting at the El Pollo Loco parking lot at the Arizona Mills Mall.

A 24-year-old was shot in the chest and later died.

A witness reportedly told police he with the victim in the victim's car just before 8 p.m. They were parked in the parking lot of El Pollo Loco allegedly waiting to buy marijuana, a deal that was previously arranged on Snapchat, according to court documents.

The witness said several people showed up in a white Chevrolet Impala with dark tinted windows and a black man got out of the front passenger seat and started shooting at them.

While at the scene, Tempe police were called to another shooting at an apartment complex on Broadway Road.

A witness at the apartment shooting scene told police he was with two other people for a drug deal that was also arranged on Snapchat. He told investigators several black men confronted them and someone shot at them. A person was hit and killed and another person was seriously injured.

During this investigation, police reportedly found the white Impala from the El Pollo Loco shooting at the apartment complex. The car led investigators to Benion.

Investigators say the same gun was used in both shootings.

Benion was arrested at his girlfriend's apartment in Phoenix. He refused to discuss specifics with investigators. According to court documents, Benion said he considered turning himself in and had already talked to an attorney.