Man to be charged for attempted homocide after repeatedly running his car into a house

Yuma police said the suspect assaulted the resident and then ran into the house multiple times.

YUMA, Ariz. — A man could be facing multiple felony charges, including attemtped homocide, after he allegedly ran his car into a house several times Saturday, police said.

Around 2:46 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of S. 1st Avenue in Yuma and found a vehicle backing away from a house that it crashed into.

Investigators said the suspect, 36-year-old Eduardo Gonzalez, physically assaulted the resident of the house and then intentionally hit the house with his car multiple times.

Officials said there were people inside of the house at the time of the crash. One person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Gonzalez was arrested and booked on multiple charges, officials said.

