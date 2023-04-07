Police: Man caught on video throwing, hitting dog in Peoria

Jeffrey Wright was arrested by the Peoria Police Department after he was allegedly recorded on video abusing a dog.

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Peoria Police Department has arrested a man who was recently recorded on video kicking and hitting a dog.

Jeffrey Wright, 42, was taken into custody Thursday morning after a resident recorded the suspect aggressively interacting with a dog at a residence near Tierra Del Rio Boulevard and Happy Valley Parkway.

The video, shared on the Peoria police YouTube channel, depicts a man picking up the dog, grabbing the dog by its neck, and putting his knee down on the dog's body.

Police said the dog sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken away from its owner because the owner was in a relationship with Wright.

The suspect was booked into jail and could be facing animal cruelty charges.

