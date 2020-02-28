Phoenix police said they arrested a man caught several times undressing and touching himself in public.

Ahmad Maleik Levon, 24, was arrested on Thursday morning on several charges of indecent exposure.

Police said he was most recently seen on surveillance video touching himself outside a home in the area of 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road on Monday, February 24.

Investigators said this video led to Levon's arrest, but it's not the first time he was caught on video.

Police said Levon is the man caught on home security video on February 17 stripping down and touching himself in broad daylight. Laveen resident Lady Cagley said she caught him in the act when he spied on her from her neighbor’s porch as she picked weeds.

RELATED: Police seek man caught on security camera touching himself

It wasn’t until the next day that Cagley and her husband asked the neighbor to review the security camera video. From the video, Cagley was able to identify Levon from a photo array when Phoenix police detectives came to see her the following week.

Police said they linked Levon with two more indecent exposure incidents reported on November 4, 2019, and January 24, 2020.

This is not the first time Levon has been in trouble for this sort of thing.

Three women who spoke exclusively to 12 News claim Levon also touched himself while staring at them during their time at Phoenix College. Levon played basketball for the Bears.

Each of the three women asked to be anonymous for fear of retribution from Levon.

“The fact that he’s still out there and that he might recognize me is scary,” one woman said.

Another woman said he masturbated while sitting next to her in class in August of 2018.

The two other women said they caught Levon masturbating while staring at them on the same day in February of 2019. The incidents happened about 20 minutes apart, according to the accusers.

The multiple incidents at Phoenix College led to criminal charges, for which Levon is due in court on March 13, 2020.

Phoenix College expelled Levon in the Fall of 2019, according to a source with knowledge of the accusations.

Police are continuing to investigate.

MORE NEWS:

• Goodyear police searching for man accused of assaulting teen on her way to school

• VERIFY: Viral 'coronavirus vs SARS/Ebola/swine flu' graph is accurate, but leaves out context