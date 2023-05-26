Man suspected of burning body in Phoenix dumpster facing murder charge

The charges stem from an incident in March when officers found a body after extinguishing a dumpster fire.

PHOENIX — A man is facing numerous felony charges in connection to an investigation into a body found during a Phoenix dumpster fire, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

The man, identified as Dave Dinkins, is facing first-degree murder, kidnapping and arson charges.

The charges stem from a March incident when a man's body was found after firefighters extinguished a dumpster fire near the intersection of 11th Avenue and Madison Street.

Police believe Dinkins was one of three people who were caught on security footage wheeling a body inside of a shopping cart to a dumpster, dumping the body in, and lighting it on fire. The other two people, allegedly 18-year-old Isaiah Baskin and 22-year-old Larry Scott, were arrested days after the initial incident.

Investigators believe the body is that of a man who lived in Phoenix's largest homeless encampment, otherwise known as "The Zone."

Officers did not say how they found Dinkins. Silent Witness previously offered a $2,000 reward for any information on the whereabouts and identity of a man depicted in a police sketch.

