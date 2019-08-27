PHOENIX — Phoenix police arrested a man accused of beating and sexually assaulting his girlfriend after she reportedly tried to end the relationship.

According to court documents, officers received a report of a woman being dragged into an alley by her boyfriend around 2 a.m. Monday.

Police later identify the boyfriend as 18-year-old Manuel Alvarez Corrales. A witness said they saw him punch and strangle the woman.

The victim told investigators the attack started after she tried to break up with him. She reported he was under the influence of drugs. Officers say the victim reported he dragged her out of a residence and began to punch and strangle her. The woman reportedly started seeing lights as a result of being choked.

The woman later revealed to a nurse at a victim advocacy center that Corrales forced her to have sex after she refused several times.

Corrales admitted to putting his hands on her neck but denied forcing her to have sex, according to investigators.

Corrales is facing assault and sexual assault charges.

