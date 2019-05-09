TEMPE, Ariz. — A Tempe man was arrested, accused of running after his girlfriend of two months with a machete and cutting her with it.

Tempe police said the incident started around 11 p.m. on Aug. 30 when the suspect, Robert Whitaker, 62, saw the victim walking near the Circle K at University and Hardy drives.

He demanded she get in his pickup.

According to documents, the woman was fearful of Whitaker after an incident five days prior, where she told police he punched her violently several times.

Fearing Whitaker, she got in the pickup.

According to documents, the two drove around for a while before Whitaker finally stopped at a vacant parking lot before the Pep Boys near Broadway Road and Mill Avenue.

Police said the victim tried to run away, and that's when Whitaker allegedly came after her with a machete.

According to documents, Whitaker said, "I'm gonna teach you a lesson," as he hit her on her back and neck with the machete, causing "large, deep lacerations on both shoulders."

According to documents, Whitaker than said, "I'm gonna kill you," while still striking her with the machete.

Police say the machete cut several of her fingers, partially amputating some.

Eventually, police say, Whitaker took her purse and phone and left her in the parking lot.

Screaming, the woman ran over to the Popeyes next door asking for help. An employee called 911.

Officers found Whitaker in a nearby parking lot and say when Whitaker refused commands, a K9 officer deployed his K9 on Whitaker.

Whitaker was taken into custody and is facing several felony charges.

Police say five nights before the machete attack, on Aug. 25, the victim called police to report a domestic violence assault, where Whitaker allegedly punched his girlfriend as many as eight times when she refused to have sex with him.

Police say the woman is still recovering in the hospital.

According to documents, Whitaker told detectives he blacked out after the victim got into his car, but admitted that, "It does not surprise him that he attacked her with a machete and expressed anger towards the victim during the interview."

MORE CRIME NEWS:

- Documents detail investigation into suspect accused of shooting, killing 10-year-old girl in Phoenix road-rage incident

- Marshal: Fugitive couple wanted in Arizona man's murder likely getting help to stay hidden