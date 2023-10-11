PD: Fight in Phoenix turns fatal

Phoenix police said the man was "violently assaulted" by multiple assailants at a business near 16th Avenue and Buckeye Road on Tuesday.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was "violently assaulted" by a group of people in Phoenix on Tuesday, city police said.

The attack happened around 9 p.m. at a business near 16th Avenue and Buckeye Road, according to police reports. Police were called to the area for reports of a fight, and first responders took the man to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspects who attacked the man reportedly fled the scene before police arrived. Homicide detectives have stepped in to investigate.

Authorities have not disclosed the man's identity.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.