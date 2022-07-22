Man 'ashamed' after trying to kill someone with a forklift in Arizona, police say

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office found the victim pinned underneath a forklift that weighs about 32,000 pounds.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A California man has been taken into custody in northern Arizona for allegedly trying to kill someone by dropping a 32,000-pound forklift on them.

Erwin Colato, 36, allegedly confessed to doing "something wrong" when he made contact Thursday night with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

Colato confessed to assaulting and lowering a forklift onto a man with the intent of killing the victim, MCSO said. The suspect told investigators he was "ashamed" of his actions and agreed to take deputies to where the incident occurred.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the victim pinned underneath the forklift MCSO said. The victim was flown to Las Vegas for medical treatment and is in critical condition.

Police have not elaborated on Colato's possible motives for wanting to hurt the victim. Colato has since been booked into jail on one count of attempted murder.

