Man arrested after trying to bring a backpack into Suns game

Isom Coleman was arrested and booked after trying to bring a bookbag into the Phoenix Suns Arena during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Credit: Phoenix Police

PHOENIX — Isom Coleman, 45, was arrested Tuesday night during the Phoenix Suns' Game 1 of the NBA Finals. 

Coleman trespassed twice during Tuesday night's game and wanted to bring a backpack into the arena, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

When the Phoenix police were told that the arena wanted to press charges, they tried to arrest Coleman but he resisted by pulling his arms away from officers, the department said.

He was eventually taken into custody without injuries, according to official documents.

Coleman was booked into Maricopa County Jail for one count of trespassing and resisting arrest, according to Phoenix police.

