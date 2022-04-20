Man arrested after threatening to fly plane into Cottonwood Police Department

Police said the Cottonwood man called 911 several times to voice his frustrations.

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — A man is facing felony charges after he allegedly called the Cottonwood Police Department and threatened to fly a plane through the department's building on April 7.

Ryan Thomas, 60, is accused of calling 911 several times to voice his frustrations with local law enforcement, officials said.

Police said Thomas expressed he was upset because police contacted him multiple times regarding him living in a RV on state trust land without a valid permit. Authorities said Thomas was contacted by Cottonwood officers at least eight times within a two-week period and had reports of criminal conduct.

Officials said he would not identify himself to 911 dispatchers but was later identified by police.

Thomas was arrested in a business parking lot on April 18. He was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center on four counts of threats and two counts of false reporting, all felony charges.

He is also being held on a $12,500 bond.

