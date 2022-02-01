Man arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in Phoenix

Police said officers found the man while he was allegedly cutting a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

PHOENIX — A man has admitted to being involved in a ring of catalytic converter thefts after he was arrested by police Monday.

Officers with the Phoenix Police Department spotted 25-year-old Steven Jentz cutting a catalytic converter from a vehicle. Officials said Jentz then left the area in his own vehicle and was stopped by officers.

Police found at least one catalytic converter with Jentz. He was arrested and booked into jail for burglary, attempted burglary and trafficking in stolen property.

Jentz admitted to authorities that he was involved in multiple catalytic converter thefts. Detectives said they will be serving a search warrant on Jentz vehicle.

We will update the story with more information as it becomes available.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.