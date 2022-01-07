Police arrest man as main suspect in Bullhead City shooting, killing of girlfriend

The body of the 27-year-old victim was found on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds, the Bullhead City Police Department said.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Police arrested the man they believe is responsible for the shooting and killing of a woman and leaving her on the side of the road in Bullhead City, the city's police department said.

The man, 37-year-old Ryan Clark, was arrested in Laughlin, Nev. after detectives learned he was the last one seen with the victim, 27-year-old Megan Hannah, the department said. Clark and Hannah were reportedly dating at the time.

Police issued a warrant for Clark's arrest and he was taken into custody after a traffic stop in Laughlin, officers said. Officials found several items belonging to Hannah in his rental car and a weapon and ammunition believed to be used in the homicide inside his hotel room.

Detectives found that Clark had an extensive violent criminal history, police said. Clark was booked into Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

