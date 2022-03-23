Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman 50 times in neck, head and shoulder in Glendale

The stabbing happened at the Pull N Save auto parts store on Northern Avenue in Glendale.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A woman has been hospitalized and a man was arrested after a bloody altercation left the woman with 50 stab wounds in the head, neck and shoulder in Glendale Saturday.

The Glendale Police Department found the man with blood on his hands and shoes while a woman was bleeding excessively on the ground in the parking lot of the Pull N Save auto parts store on Northern Avenue.

Authorities said the two went to the store so the woman could buy parts for her van. Employees said another customer ran inside saying a man was beating the woman.

When employees went to help, they found the woman lying on the ground next to a van injured and the man "looking out of it." Employees grabbed the man and held him against the van until police arrived.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Joel Wier.

Once on the scene, police said Wier was non-compliant and officers used a taser on him. Wier was able to get away from officers and led them on a foot chase. Officials said Wiers jumped a fence and officers used pepper spray but still couldn't detain him.

Wier was finally caught after an officer tackled and punched him. The arresting officer was treated for a torn bicep muscle.

The woman underwent surgery for her injuries and was stabilized but her condition could still be life-threatening, officials said.

Authorities said Wier was on probation after being released from prison in December last year. He was previously convicted on felony charges of aggravated robbery, armed robbery, dangerous drugs, and evidence tampering.

Up to Speed