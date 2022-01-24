Surprise police arrest man for allegedly slashing tires, stabbing dog

A man is in police custody for randomly slashing peoples' tires after a woman accused him of stabbing her dog.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a dog and slashing random people's vehicle tires in a neighborhood in Surprise last month.

The suspect, who was identified as Francisco Javier Galindo, is accused of walking around the area near Nash Street and West Paradise Lane, slashing tires and stabbing a dog on Dec. 18, the Surprise Police Department said.

A woman told police she noticed Galindo standing against her fence with a black bike. Police said when the woman asked Galindo what he was doing, he yelled out "Woooo," and walked away.

The woman noticed her 12-pound rat terrier and chihuahua mix was limping and had blood dripping from his leg. When the woman tried confronting Galindo a short time after, Galindo ignored her and began slashing her neighbor's tires, authorities said.

When police found Galindo, the man initially ran from officers but was eventually taken into custody on criminal damage and animal cruelty charges.

Police said Galindo admitted to slashing the tires and running from officers but denied stabbing the dog.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.