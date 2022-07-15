Man arrested after 2 shooting incidents that left 1 person injured in Mesa, police say

Alexander Darcangelis, 35, is accused of shooting a man inside an apartment in Mesa.

MESA, Ariz. — A man was arrested after police said he shot and injured another man inside an apartment in Mesa on Friday morning.

The Mesa Police Department responded to a call of a shooting early Friday morning in the area of West McKellpis Road and North Country Club Drive.

When officers arrived they located a man with a gunshot wound. The man was removed from the apartment and transported to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Alexander Darcangelis, 35, was detained and later identified as the suspect in the case, police said.

Darcangelis was also involved in an earlier incident at the same location around 12:15 a.m. in which he shot at a vehicle with a man inside.

He was positively identified by witnesses and both victims. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

