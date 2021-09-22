Police arrest suspect connected to murder after chase with Border Patrol

The suspect led local authorities and Border Patrol agents on a chase until he was eventually arrested in Why, Arizona.

WHY, Ariz. — Police have arrested one person in connection to the investigation of a man who was shot and killed on Aug. 7, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Simeon Busano on one count of first-degree murder and one count of robbery as police believe he is the main suspect.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was able to describe to officers what happened before he died from his injuries, police said. The victim said he was attacked and robbed by two men wearing masks who then shot him near the intersection of north 9th Street and east Grovers Avenue on Aug. 7.

Witnesses also told officers the suspects left in a silver Kia Soul and that one of them was wearing a black book bag, the department said.

Busano, who was identified as one of the suspects, led Border Patrol on a chase in Why, Arizona nearly two weeks after the shooting, police said. Busano drove a Kia Soul until its tires deflated. He then was apprehended by officers as he tried to continue running on foot.

Officers said they found the black book bag described by witnesses on Busano, the department said. The book back had a handgun, a cell phone, a small scale and two black gloves inside.

Police said Busano eventually confessed to the shooting during interrogations.

Officers have not said whether they have a lead on the second suspect from the shooting.

Up to Speed