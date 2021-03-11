Man arrested in Phoenix shooting death of his brother, police say

A man was found shot dead Sunday evening and his brother was later arrested for the shooting, police said.

The Phoenix Police Department said 46-year-old Armando Carrillo was found dead with several gunshot wounds in the area of North 84th Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Officials named Armando's brother, 42-year-old Daniel Carrillo, as the suspect in the shooting.

Carrillo was located and arrested a short time after. The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

