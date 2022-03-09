Man arrested for second-degree muder after allegedly killing woman in Mohave County, officials say

Witnesses told MCSO deputies a 33-year old man was on top of the victim holding her in a choke hold around her neck.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A man in Mohave County was arrested after officials said he allegedly killed a woman during an altercation in Yucca early Saturday morning.

Mohave County Sheriff's deputies responded to a scene near I-40 and 12435 Street around 12:37 a.m. after receiving a domestic violence call.

When deputies arrived on the scene they located the body of a woman.

MCSO deputies said 33-year-old Justin James Jarvy and Michelle Bock-Caswell, 32, were living together at the address.

Witnesses told police they heard someone yelling for help and went to help. When they entered the residence they saw Jarvy on top of Bock-Caswell, holding her in a choke hold around her neck.

The two witnesses said they yelled at Jarvy to get off her, however, he refused and at that time the victim was unresponsive. One of the men then reportedly got into a physical altercation with Jarvy to keep him away from the victim.

Deputies detained Jarvy while medical personnel arrived on the scene. However, Bock-Caswell was pronounced deceased.

Jarvy was transported to the hospital and received treatment for his injuries. Once released, he was arrested and booked for second-degree murder.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death, the sheriff's office said.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.