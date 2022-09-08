Police make arrest in alleged sex assault case of young boy in Chandler

The alleged incident happened on July 29 around 8 a.m. in the 2200 block of North McQueen Road, the Chandler Police Department said.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Police in Chandler have arrested a man in connection to a child molestation incident reported back in July.

The alleged incident happened on July 29 around 8 a.m. in the 2200 block of North McQueen Road, the Chandler Police Department said.

Officers learned that an unknown suspect, later identified as Jesus Jorge Delcampo, had taken a juvenile in the area of a school bus stop. Authorities say the boy told officers he was taken to an apartment complex nearby and assaulted.

At the time of the report, the boy described the suspect as wearing a blue shirt and blue pants. Police later learned he was driving a golf cart.

Delcampo was identified by DNA results obtained during the investigation. He was one of the apartment complex maintenance workers.

He now faces charges of molestation of a child and kidnapping, police said.

Police say they have not been advised of any other victims at this time.

