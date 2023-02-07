Man arrested for intentionally running over two people, Phoenix police say

A west Valley man is under arrest after allegedly striking a man and a woman with his truck before driving away.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A man was arrested in the northwest Valley after what Phoenix police say is an intentional assault with a truck, running over two people before fleeing the scene.

The assault happened early Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. according to reports. Police were called to the area of 47th Avenue and Bell Road and found a man and a woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned that 49-year-old Refugio Barraza Torres allegedly struck the two victims with his truck before driving away from the scene.

Police tracked the vehicle to a nearby home where Torres was arrested, authorities said.

Torres was booked into jail on multiple counts of aggravated assault.

Investigations are still ongoing, and it is currently unknown if there was a relationship between the victims and Torres, police said.

The identities of the victims were not released.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Up to Speed