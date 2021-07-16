Man arrested in Phoenix mother's murder

Phoenix Police arrested 30-year-old Andre Daniels for allegedly killing Shavone Robinson in her apartment near 19th Avenue and Camelback back in May.

PHOENIX — A Valley man has been arrested for murdering a woman in Phoenix while her children were home with her.

Phoenix Police arrested 30-year-old Andre Daniels for killing Shavone Robinson in her apartment near 19th Avenue and Camelback back in May.

Daniels is also facing charges for child abuse and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

Waiting for two months

Shavone Robinson's family has been waiting two months for movement in the case.

"To be in it and try and stay strong for that, it felt like two years," Kika Robinson, Shavone's sister, said.

Kika said Shavone's four children are now in the care of her family.

"We're still in shock," Kika said.

Kika said they were happy to see an arrest made in the case. However, they're still left with unanswered questions.

"It doesn't change the fact that she's not here," Kika said.

Some details revealed

Court documents said Daniels stabbed Shavone to death in May in her Phoenix apartment. Three of her four children, including a 4-week-old, were home at the time.

Investigators said the children were left by themselves for five days after they believe Daniels killed Shavone.

Two of the children were spotted by neighbors on the apartment balcony asking for food.

"Why? What was the purpose of that?" Kika said. "Because now all of those kids are affected."

Shavone's youngest was also found with skull fractures, according to the documents.

"She's talking, doing little babbling spots, she's looking you straight in the eye, she's hitting milestones when she's supposed to," Kika said. "That's a miracle right there. I call her a miracle baby."

Court documents show Daniels may have been the child's father.

Investigators said in court documents that records show Daniels did not want Shavone to have the baby.

Daniels spent time in prison before

Arizona Department of Corrections records shows Daniels served six years in prison for kidnapping.

According to Maricopa County court documents, the charge stemmed from a 2008 case when Daniels would have been 17-years-old.

Records show Daniels pleaded guilty to the kidnapping charge in 2009.

Daniels is now in Maricopa County Jail, held on a $3 million bond.