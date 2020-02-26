PHOENIX — A man was arrested in a hit-and-run that critically injured his passenger Monday night, according to police.

Police said 27-year-old Ryan Weber was driving his 1996 Volvo westbound on Southern Avenue and tried to turn left onto 7th Avenue.

As he did, he failed to yield and crashed into a truck driven by a 51-year-old man.

Police said Weber ran from the scene, and the front seat passenger in Weber's car was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene. Police said it was determined that he was not impaired.

Detectives arrested Weber the next day in Tempe on charges of leaving the scene of a serious injury crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

