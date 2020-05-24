x
crime

Man arrested in Old Town Scottsdale stabbing

Police said the victim's wound was minor after he was stabbed in the back.
Thomas Ferris

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A man faces charges after police say he stabbed another man in Old Town Scottsdale early Friday. 

The victim was standing by a vehicle near First and Brown avenues around 1:15 a.m. when the suspect walked up and stabbed the victim in the back with a knife, according to police. 

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. 

Detectives identified 46-year-old Thomas Ferris as the suspect and arrested him. Ferris faces charges of aggravated assault. 

Police did not say what the motive for the stabbing could have been. 

Detectives are continuing to investigate. 

