Arrest made in fatal 'accidental' shooting in Tempe

Porfiro Castro, 24, allegedly told police he was "extremely intoxicated" when he discharged a gun inside a car Saturday afternoon, court records show.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A Valley man told police he "accidentally" discharged a loaded gun Saturday afternoon inside a moving vehicle and the bullet fatally struck another passenger.

Porfiro Castro, 24, is facing murder charges after a gun he possessed was allegedly used to kill someone during a car ride through Tempe near the Arizona Mills mall.

Court records show the shooting occurred near Priest and Darrow drives at about 4 p.m.

Castro was allegedly riding in the backseat and the victim was seated in the front passenger seat.

The defendant told Tempe police he had drunk at least 12 beers earlier that day and was "extremely intoxicated" at the time of the shooting, court records show.

During the car ride, Castro allegedly discharged the firearm and a bullet traveled through the front passenger seat. The defendant told police the fatal shooting was an accident, court records show.

The deceased victim's identity has not been disclosed.

Castro was taken into custody and could be facing a charge of second-degree murder.

