PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has arrested 26-year-old Shane Mabe in connection to a two-vehicle collision in Pima County on Saturday.

According to deputies, a single occupant vehicle collided with an SUV carrying three occupants. The crash happened at the intersection of Magee Rd and Paseo Del Norte.

Two of the SUV's passengers, Luanna Encinas, 24, and Priscilla Tamez, 41, were declared dead on the scene of the collision, deputies said. The driver of the SUV had serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Mabe was the driver of the eastbound vehicle, authorities said. He was determined to be driving under the influence.

Deputies have arrested him on two counts of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and DUI.

RELATED:

Illinois man dies in car accident 2 weeks after 102nd birthday

PD: 2 people with life-threatening injuries after being thrown from vehicle in crash