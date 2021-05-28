Man arrested in connection with multiple Phoenix sexual assault cases

Kedrin Wardell has been connected through DNA to four sexual assaults between 2016 and 2020, according to police.

PHOENIX — A man was arrested on Thursday after police say DNA evidence connected him with four sexual assaults in Phoenix between 2016 and 2020.

On May 21, Phoenix police were notified that DNA matching Kedrin Wardell, 48, was linked with four sexual assaults. Officers say they were also able to connect him to two other cases, police said.

The first assault took place on March 2, 2016, the second on June 18, 2019, the third on Aug. 14, 2019 and the fourth on July 7, 2020.

The dates of the other two cases have not been released.

On Thursday, officers arrested Wardell in Chandler. He is facing multiple counts of sexual assault, kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.

Wardell pleaded guilty to armed robbery in 1996 in Maricopa County and was released in January 2002, according to police.

