Phoenix police and fire personnel fished suspect from a canal, witnesses said.

PHOENIX — A man is in custody following an arrest for an armed robbery that took place around 5:30 p.m.

Phoenix police responded to a call near 20th Street and Osborn. Witnesses told 12 News that the suspect jumped into a canal to try and escape arrest and he was fished out by Phoenix Fire personnel.

The man is now in police custody but no other information has been provided.