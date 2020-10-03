PHOENIX — Phoenix police detectives have arrested Francisco Fuentes, 25, as the primary suspect in the 2016 investigation of human remains found in a Phoenix sewer.

The remains were determined to be those of Victor Carrillo-Gamez, who had been missing since 2015.

Fuentes was taken into custody on Monday by Phoenix Police officers and was later booked into the Maricopa County Jail. He invoked his Fifth Amendment rights and was charged with the murder of Carrillo-Gamez.

His bond has been set as a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Phoenix PD