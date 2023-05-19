Man arrested in child porn bust in Phoenix

A 33-year-old man was arrested in Phoenix and is facing 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minors.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A man is in custody after being found with more than 2,000 child sexual abuse images in his possession, according to police.

Wesley Charles McConnell, 33, was arrested in Phoenix and is facing 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minors. The original cybertip was more than 1,100 images reported with a cache of over 3,600 files of contraband material, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

On March 27, officials received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about complaints from an internet service provider and members of the public regarding images depicting child abuse.

The Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Unit reviewed the tip and determined that they depicted abuses against children. Officials also identified a phone number associated with the cloud account where the files were stored belonged to McConnell.

A search warrant was then served at McConnell's residents and officers found several devices with the explicit images.

McConnell is now facing several charges related to the possession of the files.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

12News on YouTube