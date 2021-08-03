Police arrest man after alleged hit-and-run crash with bicyclist in Prescott Valley

Officials believe the suspect intentionally hit the bicyclist after yelling at him in a parking lot.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Police arrested a man early Tuesday morning for allegedly hitting a bicyclist with his truck and driving away from the scene in Prescott Valley, officials said.

The suspect, who was identified as Glen Cosse, admitted to hitting a man after officers found Cosse on SR 60 with "fresh damage" to his truck's driver's side headlight, the Prescott Valley Police Department said.

He was booked into the Yavapai County Jail for aggravated assault, police said.

On Monday just after 12 p.m., officials said the suspect yelled at the 63-year-old bicyclist as he was leaving a parking lot at Urban Forest on Lakeshore Drive. The suspect allegedly then returned to the parking lot and hit the man at a high rate of speed with his white, two-door truck.

The bicyclist, who was from Gila Bend, was hospitalized in stable condition with lacerations and possible head injuries, the department said.

Up to Speed