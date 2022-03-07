Man arrested after girlfriend was shot in arms and legs outside Mesa emergency room

Police said several people were outside when a man allegedly shot his girlfriend multiple times outside a Banner hospital.

MESA, Ariz. — A woman is in the hospital after police said she was shot multiple times by her boyfriend during a dispute outside Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa Saturday.

The Mesa Police Department said 23-year-old Muhhamad Ali was waiting for a friend while in a car with his girlfriend outside the Banner emergency room entrance when the two got into an argument.

Police said the girlfriend hit Ali in the face, cutting him, then Ali pulled out a 10mm Glock handgun and shot at his girlfriend as she ran out of the car.

The girlfriend was shot four times, twice in the left arm and twice in the left leg, officials said. Her injuries were serious but not life-threatening, police said.

There were several other people in the immediate area and nearby waiting room but no one else was injured, authorities said.

The vehicle the couple was in was also hit multiple times, causing damage to the window, seats, and dashboard.

According to court documents, Ali could be facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, endangerment, and criminal damage.

Domestic violence resources

If you or anyone you know is in a domestic violence situation help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233 (SAFE).

The Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Hotline is 602-279-2980 or text 520-720-3383.

For help at New Life Domestic Violence in Arizona, call 623-932-4404