PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Prescott police say they arrested a man Tuesday after receiving reports he went into a local bar naked.

Around 10 a.m. Monday an unidentified man went into the Gurley Street Sports Pub on East Gurley Street in Prescott with nothing on and stood in front of a female bartender.

The bartender called her boss and the naked man left the bar.

According to witnesses, the man was in the bar a few minutes earlier, wearing clothes, and spoke with the bartender.

Police tracked down the suspect using a description from witnesses and surveillance video from the bar.

Authorities picked up the man for indecent exposure Tuesday, according to police.

