A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly stalking a 17-year-old Brophy College Preparatory student, according to court documents.

According to the documents, 55-year-old Gary Mitchell began talking with the 17-year-old at a bus stop on September 19. The 17-year-old had been waiting at the bus stop when Mitchell approached him.

According to the probable cause statement from police, the 17-year-old told investigators Mitchell spoke about "weird stuff" and touched the 17-year-old on the leg and thigh.

Mitchell's actions would continue once the bus arrived. According to court documents, the 17-year-old told police he got on the bus first and sat down at a window seat. Mitchell sat down right next to him.

While on the bus Mitchell continued to speak about "weird stuff like his own crotch" and "made insinuations about the 17-year-old victim's crotch," documents showed.

Mitchell touched the 17-year-old's thigh and told the 17-year-old he was beautiful. Court documents show Mitchell asked the 17-year-old about his age, name, where he lived and where he was going.

Court documents show the 17-year-old lied to Mitchell saying he was 15 and meeting his friends at the mall. Mitchell asked the 17-year-old if he wanted him to go to the mall with him so he could buy the 17-year-old stuff. Mitchell also asked the 17-year-old if he wanted to go back to his place.

During the bus ride, court documents show, Mitchell continued to touch the 17-year-old's thigh. Mitchell got off the bus at 16th Street.

According to court documents, Phoenix police was contacted by the dean of students at Brophy College Preparatory. The dean told police three students reported that they were handed a note by a stranger who wanted them to deliver the note to the 17-year-old.

The letter, which was written on a yellow piece of notebook paper, according to court documents, contained the 17-year-old's name, a phone number and the message: "Gary Mitchell here. Give me a call or text me."

Mitchell was arrested Thursday for stalking, court documents said. The documents show Mitchell told police his conversation with the 17-year-old was never sexual and said he was trying to recruit the 17-year-old to the Young Republicans.

According to court documents, when police told Mitchell how the 17-year-old and three other students perceived his actions, Mitchell said he understands his action could be perceived as wrong and said he "made a mistake."

Mitchell was described as transient and mentally disturbed in the court documents. He was booked on one count of stalking.