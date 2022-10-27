Man arrested for Valley Metro light rail shooting connected to separate homicide, police say

Fahim Matar allegedly shot and killed 45-year-old Foday Kamara at a bus stop in the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Oct. 21.

PHOENIX — The suspect accused of shooting a man on the light rail in central Phoenix on Oct. 22 has been linked to a separate fatal shooting the day before.

The Phoenix Police Department says that 25-year-old Fahim Matar was booked into jail on Wednesday in connection to a shooting death near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Oct. 21.

Matar allegedly shot and killed 45-year-old Foday Kamara at a bus stop in the area. Kamara was found at the scene with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Matar was arrested the following day after he reportedly shot a man on the Valley Metro light rail near 1st Avenue and Van Buren Street, police said.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were able to connect Matar to the homicide based on evidence collected at both crime scenes, police said.

Matar, who is being held in jail for aggravated assault for the light rail shooting, is now facing additional charges, including first-degree murder.

