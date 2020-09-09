Man arrested for sexual abuse of a minor in Yavapai County

Dennis Carraher has been arrested for sexually abusing a child in his family after coming to Chino Valley to assist with childcare

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Yavapai County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection with the sexual abuse of a child on Sept. 1.

On Aug. 31, the Sheriff's Office was alerted to Dennis Carraher, 56, who is suspected of sexually abusing a 7-year-old child known to him.

Police said that Carraher came from out of state to Chino Valley to help relatives with child care while both parents were working. He was with the family for a month before the mother began noticing strange behavior.

The mother asked the children questions which ultimately led to the arrest, police said.