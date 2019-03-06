MESA, Ariz. - A man was arrested for attempting to lure a 14-year-old girl for sex, Mesa police say.

This comes just a few months after the same man was arrested on allegations of bestiality for trying to have sex with his cat, according to police.

Mesa PD says Michael Navage was texting someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl who was actually an undercover detective. The texts discussed sex acts and Navage tried to meet the girl. He was then located and taken into custody.

Navage was on pre-trial release for his bestiality charge and is now being held without bond. He was also charged for being in possession of dangerous drugs, Mesa PD says.