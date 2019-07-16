A man was arrested for involvement with the hit-and-run where a pedestrian and a driver died near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road Saturday night.

29-year-old L.C. Jones III was arrested and booked into 4th Avenue Jail on Monday.

Jones faces one count of second-degree murder, one count of manslaughter, two counts of hit-and-run and two counts of endangerment.

Police say 17-year-old Nestor Lopez was crossing 43rd Avenue near Indian School Road around 10:40 p.m. when an adult male driving the Lincoln collided with him while traveling at a high rate of speed in the center turn lane.

Two blocks down at 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road, the Lincoln ran a red light and crashed into another car, operated by Edgar Ferral-Lopez, 28. Ferral-Lopez was moving through the intersection on a green light. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.