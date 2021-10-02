Valley man arrested for homicide, attempting to burn down house with girlfriend inside, police say

The man is charged with multiple counts including homicide, attempted murder and arson of an occupied structure, among others.

ARIZONA, USA — Officers arrested a Valley man in connection to a homicide investigation and a separate attempted murder investigation, the Avondale and Phoenix Police Departments said.

The man, 30-year-old Gabriel Gutierrez, is the primary suspect in both investigations.

Avondale police officers were called to the scene of a shooting on Feb. 7, where they found James Archuleta with a gunshot wound, police said. Archuleta was transported to the hospital where he died from the wound.

A day later, officers from the Phoenix Police Department were called to the scene of a house fire. Initial reports indicated that a man had struck a woman several times with a blunt object, tied her up, and then set the residence on fire.

The woman was able to escape the residence but suffered serious injuries, police said.

The Phoenix Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire after it caused extensive damage to the house.

Gutierrez was arrested by both police departments in a collaborative effort, police said. The arrest was made after the departments received "multiple leads of the suspect's whereabouts" and tips from the public.

Officers also linked Gutierrez to a separate robbery incident that happened on Feb. 4 in Avondale, where victim Leopoldo Gomez Ortega was assaulted and robbed, police said.

Gutierrez is charged with multiple counts including homicide, attempted murder, and arson of an occupied structure, among others.

The investigation into both incidents is still ongoing.