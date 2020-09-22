Man arrested for exposing himself to 13-year-old girl, Mesa police say

Ralph Naylor, 44, was arrested after investigators say he exposed his genitals and made the inappropriate gesture.

MESA, Ariz. — A man was arrested on Monday for exposing himself and making sexual gestures at a 13-year-old girl, according to Mesa police.

Police say the girl was at a shopping center near University and Meridian drives when Naylor exposed himself while waiting for the bus.

The girl took a video of the incident and called police. Naylor denied exposing himself, but officers say they obtained video of him making sexual gestures.

Police say Naylor has been arrested before for similar charges.